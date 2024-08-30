Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $138.81 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $138,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. 2,986,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.