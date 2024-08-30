Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $148.90 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Booking worth $148,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,304. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,793.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,696.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.