Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $190.18 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $190,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 733,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,402. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

