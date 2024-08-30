Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $69.35 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $69,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AJG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,873. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

