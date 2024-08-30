Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.99 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $73,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,177 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,637,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,775,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 8,402,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,538. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

