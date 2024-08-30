Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $215,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $709,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

