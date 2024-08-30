Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $76,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 605,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,392. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

