Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $241,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $197.26. 7,311,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,392. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

