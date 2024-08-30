Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,727 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Hubbell worth $78,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 594,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,424. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.