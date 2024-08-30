Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,529 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $64,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cencora by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 29.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

