Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 271,403 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 271,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $67,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.60. 1,344,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

