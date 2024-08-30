Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.11 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $98.11 million and $1.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00009071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,288.36 or 1.00044845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3567871 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,769,785.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.