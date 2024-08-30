ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 56,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 27,723 shares.The stock last traded at $75.10 and had previously closed at $74.77.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $1,712,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

