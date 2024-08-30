Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,720,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

