PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 68.4% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

