PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 68.4% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $17.53.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
