PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Thomas J. Folliard Sells 19,000 Shares

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $136.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

