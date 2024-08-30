Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $68.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,937.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

