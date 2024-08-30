Qtum Price Tops $2.28 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003909 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $240.37 million and $28.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.41 or 0.04204532 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00038682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,295,916 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

