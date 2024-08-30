QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,109,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

