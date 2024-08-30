Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Up 9.9%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

