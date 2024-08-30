RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.25

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.59, with a volume of 347854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 220.97 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,004,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after buying an additional 345,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,211,000 after purchasing an additional 152,305 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

