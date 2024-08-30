Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rallybio from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday.

Get Rallybio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Trading Up 2.6 %

RLYB opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.69. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.