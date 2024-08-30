Rallybio’s (RLYB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rallybio from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.69. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

