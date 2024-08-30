RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $329,000 Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 174,884 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

