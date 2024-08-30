RAM Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

