RAM Investment Partners LLC Invests $492,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NULG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,052 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.