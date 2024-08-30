RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 760,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.