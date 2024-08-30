RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 193,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

