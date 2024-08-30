RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

RAM Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,600.13. 42,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,442. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,567.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,543.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

