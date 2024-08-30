Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.82. 752,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,741. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $62.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

