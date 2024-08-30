Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

