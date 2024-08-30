Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 4.8%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53. 267,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,152,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

