Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REXR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE REXR opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

