Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,458,567 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

