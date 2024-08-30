Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,633 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 536,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

