Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 323,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.