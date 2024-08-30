Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 184 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $275.39. 1,108,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.11. The stock has a market cap of $503.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

