Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $40,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,265. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.