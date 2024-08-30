Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $489.08. 242,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,489. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

