Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 78,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.75. The company had a trading volume of 203,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

