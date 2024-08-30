Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 233,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,292. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.