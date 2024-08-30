Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NovoCure by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 151,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,821. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

