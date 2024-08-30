Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 110,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,385. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

