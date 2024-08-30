Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,929,000 after purchasing an additional 304,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,600,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 189,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,913. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.35%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.