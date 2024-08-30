Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 110 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOOG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.88. 48,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.78. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

