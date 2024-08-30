Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFIN. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 12,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

