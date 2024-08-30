Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 180,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

