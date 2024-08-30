Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Rightmove has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.19.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

