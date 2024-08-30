Robert W. Baird Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

S opened at $24.27 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

