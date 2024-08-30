Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 12,258 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.11. 523,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

